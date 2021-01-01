Paris Jackson's long-term anxiety and trauma triggered by 'camera clicks'

Paris Jackson is suffering from long-term anxiety and trauma sparked by the paparazzi photographers' "camera clicks".

The musician daughter of the late Michael Jackson is a guest on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk online series for a discussion about living under the media glare.

During the chat, Paris admits she's been "going to therapy" for several issues including "severe paranoia".

"I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included (sic)," she says, reports the Associated Press. "I'll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic...I think it's standard PTSD."

Paris is friends with Jada's daughter Willow Smith, who has experienced a similar upbringing in the spotlight, on Wednesday's edition of the online talk show that airs on Facebook Watch at 9 a.m. PDT/noon EDT.

Willow explains during the show's introduction, she met Paris on the set of her mum's TV show Hawthorne. And the pair bonded over growing up with famous parents, their love of music, and issues like mental health and sexuality.

The 23-year-old who has dated men and women, also admits there's tension with some of her family members over her sexuality, but she is well supported by her brothers - Prince and Prince Michael II.

"They've always been super-supportive," she says, adding brother Prince even joined a student-run LGBTQ+ club in high school. "Not a lot of people can say they have siblings that support them like that."

Last year, Paris had a docu-series on Facebook Watch called Unfiltered in which she spoke about her self-harming and suicide attempts.