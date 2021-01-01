Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes dies after scooter hit-and-run

Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes has died after being hit by a scooter in a hit-and-run accident.

The 65-year-old star, best known for playing Marybeth Elliott in the 2014 movie, was crossing a road on her way to meet wife Kathryn Kranhold for a dinner party in New York on 4 June when a driver on a motorised scooter ran a red light and collided with her, sending her flying across the road.

Lisa was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, but suffered a traumatic brain injury in the accident and was unable to recover.

The star - who also appeared opposite Tom Cruise in Cocktail and featured in TV shows including Nashville and Masters of Sex - died on 14 June, according to the New York Post.

A representative for the actress told Entertainment Tonight: "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing.

"She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

Investigations into the hit-and-run are ongoing, with a spokesperson for the New York Police Department revealing they have yet to track down the driver of the black and red scooter, or make any arrests.

Seth MacFarlane has paid tribute to the late actress, revealing he was honoured to have recently worked with her on his TV show The Orville.

"I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes' passing," he tweeted. "We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss..."