Jane Levy addresses Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist cancellation

Jane Levy believes NBC officials made "the wrong move" cancelling her TV show Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

The award-winning musical comedy series was axed after two seasons last week, and NBC executives announced they wouldn't even be moving the project to the network's streaming service, Peacock.

Fans, cast, and crew were stunned by the decision and now Levy is speaking out, insisting the bosses have made a big mistake.

"I'm sorry, but I have to say this: I look at the new NBC line-up, and it's like, 'OK, we could watch a lot of shows about crime and guns'," Jane told Vanity Fair. "Our show is about love. It's a real shame to take that off the air. I feel like it's the wrong move.

"When we finished season two, I put all my stuff in storage in Canada. I was like, 'Of course we're coming back...' Last Friday it seemed like it was a green light. And then Monday morning it was a red light."

Whatever becomes of her show, Jane has insisted she'll always be proud of the project.

"Honestly, the main feeling I have is gratitude," she said. "I feel like I did everything that I wanted to with this show. If it's over, I don't have any regrets. I gave it my all and so did everybody else."

After her interview was published, Jane took to Twitter to clarify that she wasn't intending to "trash" NBC with her comments.

"Woah! internet! My comment about NBC making the 'wrong move' was an aside & if you heard me, it was said with a sigh & not to trash," she tweeted. "Also my best friend is on an amazing show that at times includes guns and crime. Ok I'm going to float down a river for 4 days bye."