Brian Austin Green quarantined with Sharna Burgess after 'a few dates'

Brian Austin Green is "grateful" he was locked down with his new love Sharna Burgess throughout the Covid-19 quarantine.



The Beverly Hills, 90210 star met the Dancing with the Stars pro at a coffee shop and after only a few dates, due to the global pandemic, they found themselves "locked in a house together".



"We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together," Burgess, 35, told People. "I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time and it was really awesome."



While a smitten Green, 47, who officially split from ex-wife Megan Fox last year, added that meeting Burgess "was something I'd never experienced before in my life".



"On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before," continued Green. "I wasn't sure what that meant until the first time we kissed and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more. It was really cool. And we really have the same moral compass."



Now the pair, who have been dating for 10 months, are supporting the #Search4Smiles campaign, in which searches on Trueheart.com will directly benefit the non-profit Smile Train, which provides 100 per cent free cleft palate surgeries and essential services for kids worldwide.



Burgess added: "I'm very passionate about it and I'm excited to do this with Brian as well because one of the things we connected on is helping others, so it's so beautifully aligned that they came to us."



The father-of-four, who shares sons Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, four, with Fox, as well as Kassius, 19, with ex Vanessa Marcil, admitted the upheaval of the past year has changed his "moral outlook on the world".



"For me, with the kids, I can make sure they really have a good sense of other people around them and what's important in the world," he shared. "It's not only my job to shape them, but they are who they are."