Line of Duty dominates TV Choice Awards nominations

Line of Duty has earned four nominations at this year's TV Choice Awards.
The crime series is up for the Best Drama Series gong, as well as best actor and best actress nods for Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston, and Vicky McClure.
It's the most nominations for a drama series at the British awards bash, although Coronation Street was the most nominated soap - as it received five nods.
Line of Duty has some tough competition at the annual awards though, as it's up against The Crown, Unforgotten, and Death in Paradise in the drama series category, while Adrian and Martin will face competition from Bridgerton hunk Rege-Jean Page, and Olly Alexander, who is nominated for It's a Sin, if they want to leave with the best actor prize.
Vicky, meanwhile, is competing against Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, Olivia Colman for The Crown and Nicola Walker for Unforgotten.
Bridgerton and It's a Sin are both nominated for the Best New Drama award, alongside The Queen's Gambit and All Creatures Great and Small, while Disney+ dramas WandaVision and The Mandalorian are up for Best Family Drama, but will have to beat Call The Midwife and Casualty to claim the prize.
The TV Choice Awards are to take place virtually on 6 September, with voting open on the initial shortlists until 25 June.
The full list of nominations at the 2021 TV Choice Awards is as follows:
Best Drama Series
The Crown, Netflix
Death In Paradise, BBC1
Line Of Duty, BBC1
Unforgotten, ITV
Best Actor
Olly Alexander, It’s A Sin, C4
Martin Compston, Line Of Duty, BBC1
Adrian Dunbar, Line Of Duty, BBC1
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton, Netflix
Best Actress
Olivia Colman, The Crown, Netflix
Phoebe Dynevor, Bridgerton, Netflix
Vicky McClure, Line Of Duty, BBC1
Nicola Walker, Unforgotten, ITV
Best Family Drama
Call The Midwife, BBC1
Casualty, BBC1
The Mandalorian, Disney+
WandaVision, Disney+
Best New Drama
All Creatures Great And Small, C5
Bridgerton, Netflix
It’s A Sin, C4
The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix
Best Entertainment Show, In Association with Greatest Hits Radio
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV
Gogglebox/Celebrity Gogglebox, C4
The Graham Norton Show, BBC1
Taskmaster, C4
Best Reality Show
The Circle/The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up To Cancer, C4
First Dates/First Dates Hotel/Teen First Dates, C4/E4
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, ITV
Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries, ITVBe
Best Comedy
Family Guy, ITV2
Ghosts, BBC1
Not Going Out, BBC1
The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown, BBC1
Best Talent Show
Dancing On Ice, ITV
The Great British Bake Off/The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer/Junior Bake Off, C4
The Masked Singer, ITV
Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1
Best Lifestyle Show
DIY SOS: The Big Build, BBC1
Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, C5
Long Lost Family, ITV
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, ITV
Best Daytime Show
The Chase, ITV
Loose Women, ITV
Pointless/Pointless Celebrities, BBC1
This Morning, ITV
Best Factual Show
24 Hours In A&E, C4
24 Hours In Police Custody, C4
Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, ITV
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs, ITV
Best Food Show
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, National Geographic
James Martin’s Saturday Morning, ITV
Saturday Kitchen, BBC1
Sunday Brunch, C4
Best Soap Actor
Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders, BBC1
Chris Gascoyne, Peter Barlow, Coronation Street, ITV
Bradley Johnson, Vinny Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV
David Neilson, Roy Cropper, Coronation Street, ITV
Best Soap Actress
Sally Carman, Abi Franklin, Coronation Street, ITV
Kellie Bright, Linda Carter, EastEnders, BBC1
Shelley King, Yasmeen Metcalfe, Coronation Street, ITV
Isobel Steele, Liv Flaherty, Emmerdale ITV
Best Soap
Coronation Street, ITV
EastEnders, BBC1
Emmerdale, ITV
Hollyoaks, C4