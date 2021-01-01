Line of Duty dominates TV Choice Awards nominations

Line of Duty has earned four nominations at this year's TV Choice Awards.

The crime series is up for the Best Drama Series gong, as well as best actor and best actress nods for Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston, and Vicky McClure.

It's the most nominations for a drama series at the British awards bash, although Coronation Street was the most nominated soap - as it received five nods.

Line of Duty has some tough competition at the annual awards though, as it's up against The Crown, Unforgotten, and Death in Paradise in the drama series category, while Adrian and Martin will face competition from Bridgerton hunk Rege-Jean Page, and Olly Alexander, who is nominated for It's a Sin, if they want to leave with the best actor prize.

Vicky, meanwhile, is competing against Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, Olivia Colman for The Crown and Nicola Walker for Unforgotten.

Bridgerton and It's a Sin are both nominated for the Best New Drama award, alongside The Queen's Gambit and All Creatures Great and Small, while Disney+ dramas WandaVision and The Mandalorian are up for Best Family Drama, but will have to beat Call The Midwife and Casualty to claim the prize.

The TV Choice Awards are to take place virtually on 6 September, with voting open on the initial shortlists until 25 June.

The full list of nominations at the 2021 TV Choice Awards is as follows:

Best Drama Series

The Crown, Netflix

Death In Paradise, BBC1

Line Of Duty, BBC1

Unforgotten, ITV

Best Actor

Olly Alexander, It’s A Sin, C4

Martin Compston, Line Of Duty, BBC1

Adrian Dunbar, Line Of Duty, BBC1

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton, Netflix

Best Actress

Olivia Colman, The Crown, Netflix

Phoebe Dynevor, Bridgerton, Netflix

Vicky McClure, Line Of Duty, BBC1

Nicola Walker, Unforgotten, ITV

Best Family Drama

Call The Midwife, BBC1

Casualty, BBC1

The Mandalorian, Disney+

WandaVision, Disney+

Best New Drama

All Creatures Great And Small, C5

Bridgerton, Netflix

It’s A Sin, C4

The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix

Best Entertainment Show, In Association with Greatest Hits Radio

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV

Gogglebox/Celebrity Gogglebox, C4

The Graham Norton Show, BBC1

Taskmaster, C4

Best Reality Show

The Circle/The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up To Cancer, C4

First Dates/First Dates Hotel/Teen First Dates, C4/E4

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, ITV

Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries, ITVBe

Best Comedy

Family Guy, ITV2

Ghosts, BBC1

Not Going Out, BBC1

The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown, BBC1

Best Talent Show

Dancing On Ice, ITV

The Great British Bake Off/The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer/Junior Bake Off, C4

The Masked Singer, ITV

Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1

Best Lifestyle Show

DIY SOS: The Big Build, BBC1

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, C5

Long Lost Family, ITV

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, ITV

Best Daytime Show

The Chase, ITV

Loose Women, ITV

Pointless/Pointless Celebrities, BBC1

This Morning, ITV

Best Factual Show

24 Hours In A&E, C4

24 Hours In Police Custody, C4

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, ITV

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs, ITV

Best Food Show

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, National Geographic

James Martin’s Saturday Morning, ITV

Saturday Kitchen, BBC1

Sunday Brunch, C4

Best Soap Actor

Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders, BBC1

Chris Gascoyne, Peter Barlow, Coronation Street, ITV

Bradley Johnson, Vinny Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV

David Neilson, Roy Cropper, Coronation Street, ITV

Best Soap Actress

Sally Carman, Abi Franklin, Coronation Street, ITV

Kellie Bright, Linda Carter, EastEnders, BBC1

Shelley King, Yasmeen Metcalfe, Coronation Street, ITV

Isobel Steele, Liv Flaherty, Emmerdale ITV

Best Soap

Coronation Street, ITV

EastEnders, BBC1

Emmerdale, ITV

Hollyoaks, C4