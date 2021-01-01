Luke Evans and Josh Gad's Beauty and the Beast prequel gets series order

Luke Evans and Josh Gad are officially reuniting onscreen for a Beauty and the Beast prequel series.

Disney+ chiefs have finally given the project an eight-episode series order, more than a year after news of the limited show first surfaced.

Evans will return as Gaston, with Gad back as his unlikely pal LeFou, while newcomer Briana Middleton has been cast as LeFou's stepsister, Tilly.

The prequel will be set years before the 2017 live-action movie, and follow the trio on a journey "filled with romance, comedy, and adventure," according to producers.

Gad developed the show with Once Upon A Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, and all three will serve as showrunners and writers for the new musical series, which they will executive produce alongside famed composer Alan Menken, who will pen the score.

Menken previously wrote the tunes for the 1991 animated classic and the 2017 revamp.

Disney Branded Television boss Gary Marsh told Deadline.com: "For anyone who's ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers... and provoke a whole new set of questions."

Production is set to begin early next year, when the pilot episode will be directed by Liesl Tommy.

Tommy and Evans are also listed as producers on the project, which has yet to receive a release date.