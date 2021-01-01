Hilarie Burton feels bad for Pete Wentz over make-out storyline

One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton feels terrible for rocker Pete Wentz after rewatching their make-out session on a season three episode of the hit show.

The Fall Out Boy bass player guest-starred as himself on three episodes of the drama between 2005 and 2006, and Burton insists it's clear he had no idea the storyline suggested he was a creep dating a high school student.

"Pete really thought he was just coming on the show to play, like, a cool dude. And the next thing you know, it looks like he’s having an affair with a high school girl," Hilarie tells People. "That is forever now on TV. You don't get to takesie backsie that one (sic).

"I don't think he realised our characters were in high school, because we were all in our 20s in real life."

In the episode, Pete made out with Hilarie's character Peyton Sawyer, and the 38-year-old actress admits she didn't realise how inappropriate the episode was until she watched it back at a later date.

"I was like, 'Oh, there’s a lot of insinuation in here'," she recalled. "I thought we were just kissing buddies, but this looks bad in the edit."

Hilarie went on to praise Pete's attitude to taking part in the show and says he was great to have around on the TV set, adding, "He's really a team player".