Jackass director wins permanent restraining order against Bam Margera

Jackass director Jeff Tremaine has been granted a permanent restraining order against the franchise's former star Bam Margera.



The filmmaker won temporary protection from the troubled daredevil late last month, and now a judge has ordered Bam to stay away from Jeff and his family for the next three years.



Tremaine claims Bam recently threatened his kids, sent him a series of disturbing messages, and told the director and Jackass leader Johnny Knoxville to "pencil in there (sic) death certificate", according to legal papers obtained by TMZ.



Bam was fired from the Jackass 4 movie for for alleged substance abuse - in violation of the terms of his contract.



In legal documents, Tremaine accused Margera of threatening violence against him and his family, and offered one note which read: "Look at your children and grab your pocket book and write a check, if you are greedy, and cheap, look at your children again. If you don't sign the paper, look at you children. Sign your stupid f**king contract before your not safe anywhere (sic)."



The filmmaker believes the contract Margera makes reference to appears to be one he drafted himself.