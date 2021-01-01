Naya Rivera's son has handled her death 'really well'

Naya Rivera's dad George has praised his grandson Josey for the way he has dealt with his mother's death.



The Glee star died in July 2020 after drowning while on a boat trip on Lake Piru in California with her now five-year-old son.



Following her death, Naya's sister Nickayla moved in with the actress' ex-husband Ryan Dorsey to help raise Josey, and George opened up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about how Josey has been coping almost a year later.



"Nickayla and Ryan, are doing a really great job," he said. "We handle him, and we talk to him just like he's a five-year-old going on six. It's no different, but when he wants to talk about his mother, we talk about his mother, in conversation. He's growing up and handling it really well."



George said Josey has plenty of happy memories involving Naya, and enjoys sharing them with his loved ones, and he isn't afraid to ask questions about his mom.



"Tough situation, especially because he was there. It's not like you're talking about a ghost that's floating around, right?" George added. "He's got memories as well, but boy is he coming around, right? Really strong kid."



Naya, 33, was pronounced dead on 13 July last year, after her body was found in the lake five days after she went missing. Authorities believe she mustered the strength to push Josey back into the boat they had rented, which is said to have drifted while the pair had gone for a swim, but didn't have the energy to save herself.