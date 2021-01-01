Ana de Armas dating Tinder executive

Ana de Armas appears to have moved on from Ben Affleck and is now reported to be dating Tinder Vice President Paul Boukadakis.



The Knives Out star spent the 2020 lockdown with Affleck after the pair met on the set of thriller Deep Water, but the couple split at the beginning of this year, with Affleck recently rekindling his romance with his former fiancee Jennifer Lopez.



Sources are now claiming de Armas has been spending time with dating app executive Boukadakis.



Insiders tell Page Six the 33-year-old Cuban-Spanish actress has been quietly seeing the businessman for a few months.



One source revealed: "Paul and Ana were introduced through friends. He is based in Austin, but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He has been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the U.S. to film her new movie (The Gray Man)."



It has been claimed the blossoming romance is going so well that Boukadakis has already introduced de Armas to some of his family members.



Boukadakis was co-founder and CEO at Wheel, which was acquired by Tinder in 2017. He became Tinder's Vice-President of special initiatives.



Representatives for the pair are yet to comment on the romance rumours.