Reese Witherspoon underwent hypnosis to deal with Wild panic attacks

Reese Witherspoon had to have hypnosis after suffering from panic attacks ahead of filming her movie Wild.



Taking on the role of writer Cheryl Strayed in the 2014 film adaptation of her memoir Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail was a daunting prospect for the 45-year-old actress, and had a big effect on her mental health.



Speaking to Tracee Ellis Ross for Interview magazine, Reese explained: "I was so scared to do that, Tracee. I had hypnosis, I was so scared. I was having panic attacks for three weeks before I started."



While the Legally Blonde star was concerned about scenes involving "nudity, sexuality, and drug use", she was also worried about spending the vast majority of the movie on her own.



"I hadn't ever been alone in scenes for days and days," she added. "There were probably 25 days of the shoot where I had no other actor opposite me. It was just me and a camera and a backpack. I was like, 'Is this going to be so boring?'"



However, Reese ultimately realised that the impact the movie would have was more important "because it spoke to me so deeply about how we as women have to save ourselves."



"There's no mother or father coming to save us. There's no spouse," she continued. "I thought it was radical that at the end of the film, she ends up with no family, no money, no job, no partner, and she's happy."



Reese received a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance in the movie but was beaten by Julianne Moore for Still Alice.