Kevin Hart: 'Hate fuels me to do more'

Kevin Hart hit back at his critics and insisted "hate" fuels his desire to become a bigger star.

The 41-year-old comedian, actor, and producer took to his Twitter page to respond to those who labelled him not funny - highlighting his huge stand-up success as the ultimate response to online haters.

He tweeted: "The 'He's not funny' slander is the best...this is for you. I have 3 stand up comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest grossing comedy specials of all time...2 of my specials are in the top 3 of all time.

"I have been the highest grossing comedian in entertainment for years now. I have also been the highest grossing comedian in the box office with over 4 billion in earnings."

Kevin then added: "I have also turned my comedic talent into a place of business and branding and radio and other revenue streams....The hate/slander fuels me to do more."

Hart, who is estimated to be worth more than $100 million (£70.8 million), continued to tell his fans that while he "rarely talks s**t", he "felt the need to today".

"Stop believing these headlines and read the actual articles," the Jumanji star concluded. "You guys fall for the banana in the tail pipe trick every damn time. J Cole (sic) said it best. If ur laughing at a millionaire the jokes on YOU.....Now back to ur regularly scheduled program. Live love and laugh!!!!"