Dwayne Johnson learned 'better patience' amid pandemic

Dwayne Johnson learned to "have better patience" while homeschooling his daughters during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Jungle Cruise star opened up about his family life in a cover interview as he topped PEOPLE's list of 100 Reasons to Love America.

Dwayne shared the global health crisis has made him even more appreciative of his "blessed" life with wife Lauren Hashian, 36, their daughters Jasmine, five, and Tia, three, and his daughter Simone, 19, with ex-wife and production partner Dany Garcia, 52.

"It was a shakeup for us," the actor admitted. "I did this weird thing every day where I still got up and got dressed like I was getting ready to go someplace. I mean, shoes and all. That helped me psychologically.

He continued: "On a relationship and marriage standpoint, you realize you have to really be attentive to your reactions and responses, because your patience capacity starts to compress."

Like many parents over the last year, the actor admits he had to learn "to have better patience" when it came to standing in for his children's educators, and praised Lauren for her capacity to keep "going and going".

"I would marvel at Lauren. We would conduct (at-home school) classes; she would be the teacher, and I sat there crisscross-applesauce with my daughters, and within five minutes I was like, 'God, I am so tired.' And my wife was going and going and going."

The Fast & Furious star, who married his longtime love in 2019, adds he most appreciates "the ease of being in our relationship now, I think going on 13, 14 years-she's going to kill me that I don't know the exact number."

"But there's a comfort. We may argue, but truly within 10 minutes we pull ourselves out of it and find some humor in the things that we just said. Mainly the things that I just said."