Jane Fonda becomes emotional as Demi Lovato discusses overdose drama

Demi Lovato made Jane Fonda tear up by chatting about their near-fatal overdose in 2018 during a podcast chat on Wednesday.



The Grace and Frankie actress dropped in to speak to the Skyscraper singer about mental health on her 4D With Demi Lovato podcast, and became emotional as the host talked about the day they almost died.



"There was a voice inside of me that said, 'You're not living, and if you don't start living your life for you it's going to be your demise,'" Demi, who uses they/them pronouns, explained to Jane.



"So I woke up and I thought, 'You know what, I'm going to live my truth, and no matter who it scares, no matter who in the patriarchy it shakes, I'm going to live my truth for me.'"



A teary Jane, who also raved about Demi's recent frank and candid docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, said, "What you're saying is so brave. It's so, so brave. I wish I could hug you right now.



"I'm so glad to hear you say all this, Demi. I'm just so proud of you and I'm so glad, and I admire it so much. I'm so glad that you came out of that because I've seen the documentary, that you came out of that with that realisation and that you're finding your real truth and it's just wonderful. It's just wonderful."



Jane's praise hit Demi hard, as they added: "That means everything, coming from you."



The Confident hitmaker revealed they identified as non-binary in May.