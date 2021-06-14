Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcome twin sons

Nick Cannon and girlfriend Abby De La Rosa have welcomed twin boys.

The Masked Singer host's partner announced that the twins had arrived on Monday in a post on Instagram on Wednesday. In the video, De La Rosa, a professional DJ, can be seen cradling one baby in each arm and rocking side to side in her hospital bed.

In the accompanying caption, she revealed their unusual names, writing, "JUNE 14TH, 2021! Welcome to the world. Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon #myworld #mytwinboys."

On her Instagram Stories, she shared a close-up photo of the boys' tiny hands clutching her fingers and added, "Zion & Zilly".

The babies are Cannon's second set of twins - he also shares 10-year-old son Moroccan and daughter Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He is also father to a boy named Golden, four, and a girl named Powerful Queen, who was born in December. He shares them both with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

According to reports, he will become a father of seven later this year, as he is reportedly expecting another baby with model Alyssa Scott.

In a now-deleted Instagram post in May, Cannon, 40, seemingly confirmed the baby was a son and would be named Zen S.