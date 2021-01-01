Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against obsessed fan

Kim Kardashian has been granted a restraining order against a man who posted her a package containing a diamond engagement ring and an emergency contraceptive.



The reality star's attorney Shawn Holley filed documents on Wednesday to get Kim protection against Nicholas Costanza, who she claims sent her the odd gift earlier this month.



In the papers, Kim states that Costanza has shown up to her house multiple times since February. Last month, he returned and tried to invite Kim out for dinner.



He has also posted a self-made marriage certificate online, which reads: "Queen Kimberly is sitting up in thy big castle alone waiting for her Knight in Shining Armor".



A judge overseeing the case agreed with Kim's concerns and granted a temporary restraining order, meaning that Costanza has to stay at least 100 yards away from her and refrain from contacting her.



Kim, who is proceeding with a divorce from husband Kanye West, recently won a protective order against another man who professed his love for her after she claimed he was growing frustrated from failed attempts to get inside her home.