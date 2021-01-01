Paris Jackson makes friends sign NDAs before hanging out with them

Paris Jackson has become so paranoid about protecting her privacy she makes friends sign non-disclosure agreements when they step inside her home.



The actress and singer, who is the daughter of Michael Jackson, has admitted she's fed up with reading leaked stories about her and her family, so she has taken drastic steps to prevent people from revealing tales and information about the Jacksons.



After her friend Willow Smith confessed to being paranoid about leaked information on her mum Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk show, Paris added, "Right. Oh, 100 per cent. Everyone that walks into my house signs an NDA. Like, it's gnarly."



Paris also admitted she's forever worrying about what friends might text or tweet after spending time with her.



"It does a lot to your nervous system, because you're constantly in fight or flight (mode)," Paris said. "Fight, flight, freeze, collapse. You're constantly, like, walking on eggshells, constantly looking over your shoulder.



"Like, you have to sit up straight and act right because if you don't, it not only reflects on your reputation, (but also) your family's reputation... like, it's very, 'Be careful, sit, smile, do the right thing'.



"I feel like there's gotta be some kind of permanent damage. It's why I love camping so much, 'cause we're in the middle of nowhere."