James Corden nabbed Friends cast for Carpool Karaoke skit during reunion

The Friends cast came together one last time for a Carpool Karaoke skit on James Corden's The Late Late Show on Wednesday night.

Corden, who hosted last month's reunion special on streaming site HBO Max, filmed the TV segment while the Friends stars were shooting the reunion earlier this year.

Driving around the Warner Bros. lot in a golf cart, he picked up the six actors - Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc - and chatted to them about the get together, before playing the Friends theme, I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts, for them all to sing along to.

Corden then treated the cast to a trip back down memory lane as he led a tour around the studios, which they all once called home. They also returned to Stage 24, where Friends was shot.

In addition, the host conducted another interview with the stars at the show's Central Perk coffee shop, during which it was established Schwimmer was the best dancer and Aniston stole the most wardrobe items from set.