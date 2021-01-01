Dog bite lawsuit against Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler dropped

Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and her estranged husband Jay Cutler are no longer facing legal action from a cable guy who alleged their dog bit him.

Nathan Beam filed suit in April, claiming he had been attacked by the former couple's German Shepherd, Kona, in June, 2020, while he was installing cable and satellite services at a home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Neither the Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County star nor Cutler, who separated that April, were present at the time of the appointment, but Beam insisted they should be held responsible and sued for damages, citing physical pain and mental suffering.

However, the lawsuit was formally dismissed last week, after Beam chose to drop the court action, according to local news station WKRN.

A reason for the decision has not been released, and representatives for Cavallari and former American footballer Cutler have yet to comment on the news.