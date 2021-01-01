Seth Rogen raises $10,000 for art gallery with pottery auction

Seth Rogen has raised $10,000 (£7,000) for the Vancouver Art Gallery after auctioning off one of his handmade ceramic vases.

The Knocked Up star donated the textured orange and brown sculpture to gallery officials for their inaugural auction, and the piece, which Rogen had signed at the bottom, sold for the impressive sum on Tuesday.

The vase is the first of Rogen's ceramics to be sold, after he perfected his hobby during the Covid-19 shutdown, and the funds raised are set to support public programmes and exhibitions, according to TMZ.com.

Rogen, a marijuana aficionado, has been showing off his pottery skills on social media for over two years, after initially joining a studio to learn how to make his own ashtrays.