Carrie Fisher & Nipsey Hussle lead new Hollywood Walk of Fame class

Carrie Fisher and Nipsey Hussle are to be honoured posthumously on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.



The pair are among 38 celebrities who will receive plaques on Hollywood Boulevard now Los Angeles has re-opened following the Covid-19 lockdown, it was announced on Thursday.



Carrie died in December 2016 after suffering a massive heart attack on a plane flight from London to Los Angeles, while Nipsey, real name Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed outside his Marathon clothing store in March 2019.



Joining Fisher and the rap star on the Walk of Fame list are DJ Khaled, Black Eyed Peas, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Tracee Ellis Ross, Patti LuPone, Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, and Salma Hayek.



Recipients now have two years to schedule their star ceremonies before their selection expires.