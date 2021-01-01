Miley Cyrus' ex Kaitlynn Carter pregnant

Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant.

The Hills: New Beginnings star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock.

Carter announced the news via social media on Thursday, posting a silhouette snap of her baby bump alongside her man, and captioning the photo with a simple black heart.

Carter's Instagram post received positive feedback from her Hills castmates Audrina Patridge and Caroline D'Amore.

"Cutest belly!!" commented Audrina, adding a red heart symbol.

The reality TV star was previously married to Brody Jenner but the pair decided to "amicably separate" in August 2019, one year after their Bali wedding. Carter went on to enjoy a two-month fling with Cyrus in 2019 after the pop star had split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

The 32-year-old mum-to-be has been dating Brock for 13 months. Brock is already father to six-year-old son Charlie Wright from his marriage to Brock Collection co-founder Laura Vassar.