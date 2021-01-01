Kim Kardashian considers Kanye West union to be her 'first real marriage'

Kim Kardashian regrets tying the knot with Kris Humphries, saying her relationship with Kanye West was her "first real marriage".

The star discussed her short-lived union to the basketball player for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion show, confessing she got cold feet before her wedding day in 2011.

"I wish I was only married once," Kim said in the interview, which aired on E! on Thursday, before her mother Kris Jenner revealed she tried to talk her out of the union the night before the nuptials took place.

"(I told Kim) 'If you really don't want to do this I don't think you should do it. I think this could be a really bad idea,'" Kris recalled.

Kim, however, had a different memory of how the conversation went.

"What you really said to me was, 'Go! I'm going to put you in a car, no one will find you, just leave and I'll handle it,'" she laughingly interjected.

The 40-year-old TV star admitted she didn't want to be known as a "huge joke" and labelled a runaway bride if she called off the wedding, adding she also felt under "pressure" because the nuptials had become such a big part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"I would say yes because I felt pressure. I felt that I was going to let everyone down," she said.

After exchanging vows with Humphries, Kim said she knew the marriage was doomed to fail during their honeymoon in Italy, admitting she was "miserable" before she finally ended the 72-day union.

When she returned to New York after the honeymoon, Kim knew she had "made the wrong decision" when she saw Kris' shoes lined up in their apartment.

"I freaked the f**k out," Kim recalled. "I literally got claustrophobic from the shoes."

During the interview, Kim also revealed she still has "lots of love" for her estranged husband Kanye, with whom she has four children.

Unlike her relationship with Humphries, Kim - who was also previously married to Damon Thomas - has no regrets about walking down the aisle with Kanye in 2014 and will always cherish their time together.

"My marriage with Kanye and my kids is so real and lots of love, and that to me was, like, my first real marriage," Kim revealed. "In no way I would want someone not to think I didn't give it my all or try. We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much. That was my friend first, first and foremost, for a long time. So I can't see that going away.

"I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids. He will always be family."

Kim went on to explain she is looking for something different in her next relationship, and has denied rumours she is dating CNN anchor Van Jones.

"I just value privacy and I want something that is real," she explained, before addressing the romance speculation with Van.

"Van texted me and was like, 'This rumour has gotten me so many dates and I'm so grateful, so I owe you.'"

Kim also confirmed she is not dating Colombian singer and songwriter Maluma, saying: "I've seen him a few times always in Miami, such a nice guy. So nice."