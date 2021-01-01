La La Anthony files for divorce

La La Anthony has filed for divorce from her husband Carmelo.

The Power actress submitted legal documents to divorce Portland Trail Blazers basketball star Carmelo after almost 11 years of marriage in New York City on Thursday. According to TMZ, La La cited irreconcilable differences for the reason behind the split.

La La and Carmelo, who tied the knot in 2010, have had an on-off relationship since they first separated in April 2017. After their initial split announcement, they reunited in late 2018. However, it was reported in July 2019 that they were living apart.

"As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship," a representative for the 41-year-old TV personality said in a statement to People at the time.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ they have been separated for a while but remain friends, and the divorce is amicable, with their 14-year-old son, Kiyan, being their main priority.

La La and Carmelo have yet to comment on the divorce filing.