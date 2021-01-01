Kim Kardashian blames 'general difference of opinions' for Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her divorce from Kanye West.



The reality TV star filed for divorce from the rapper, the father of her four children, after six years of marriage in February, and speaking during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special, hosted by Andy Cohen on Thursday, the KKW Beauty mogul addressed the split.



When asked directly why the marriage didn't work, Kim told Andy, "I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part.



"I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that lead to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn't give it my all or I didn't try."



Despite the breakdown of their marriage, the star insisted the former couple has "an amazing co-parenting relationship", the rapper will "always be family" and she's his biggest fan.



In footage which aired on the family reality show earlier this month, Kim shed some light on why her marriage was crumbling.



"I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can't do that," she explained. "He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can't.



"I feel like a f**king failure. It's my third f**king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f**king loser. But I can't even think about that. I want to be happy."



Kim was previously married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries.