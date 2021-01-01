Julia Stiles to make directorial debut

Actress Julia Stiles is stepping behind the camera to make her directorial debut with a romantic drama based on the novel Wish You Were Here.

The Jason Bourne star has co-written the script with the 2017 book's author Renee Carlino.

The film and book focus on a woman named Charlotte, who enjoys a magical date with a man named Adam, only for him to cut off all contact after the night of romance. She eventually tracks him down, only to discover he is terminally ill and then helps him live out his final days to the fullest.

Stiles' project will be produced by officials at Phiphen Pictures, the same company behind her new film The God Committee, which premieres at the Tribeca Festival in New York on Sunday.

In a statement issued to Deadline.com, Phiphen Pictures producer Molly Conners said: "We are excited to partner with Julia again for her directorial debut, and we know she will bring an amazing vision and passion to this beautiful and popular story."

Casting details have yet to be set.

Stiles previously directed 2007 short film Raving and episodes of Grace Gummer's TV drama series Paloma.