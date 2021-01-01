Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman make red carpet debut

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman have made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The Oscar-winning actor and fashion designer, who were first linked back in late 2019, stepped out together at the premiere of crime-drama Clean as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Saturday night.

Brody, 48, sported a burgundy suit, while Chapman opted for a top featuring blue floral embroidery and a matching black skirt.

The pair walked arm-in-arm into the venue and happily stopped several times to pose for photographers.

Neither Brody nor Chapman, 45, has commented on the romance.

However, it does appear to be the first time the Marchesa co-founder has been in a relationship since her divorce from disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was finalised in 2018.

Chapman split from Weinstein in 2017 after he was accused of sexual assault by more than 80 women. He was found guilty of two accusations in February 2020 and was later sentenced to 23 years in prison.