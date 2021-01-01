Millie Bobby Brown steps out with Jon Bon Jovi's son

Millie Bobby Brown has gone public with her new romance with the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

The Stranger Things star was initially rumoured to have struck up a relationship with Jake Bongiovi back in April, after they were introduced by a mutual friend, and on Thursday, they appeared to confirm the speculation during a stroll in New York City.

In photos obtained by the New York Post's Page Six, the new couple is shown holding hands and taking turns carrying Brown's pet dog, Winnie, in a tote bag.

Neither Brown, 17, nor Bongiovi, 19, have commented on their budding romance.

Bongiovi is the second-youngest of four children shared by singer Jon and his wife Dorothea.