Jesse Williams ready for 'challenge' of full frontal onstage nudity

Actor Jesse Williams is both "scared and excited" to tackle a career first as he prepares to go nude for his Broadway debut.

The former Grey's Anatomy star will lead the cast of Take Me Out, which follows the fortunes of a top New York baseball star who comes out to his teammates and friends.

The play revival is set to hit the Broadway stage next spring, after its original 2020 run was derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Williams insists he is ready to strip off for the part - albeit rather nervous.

"The character does call for a little bit of nudity, so what I will say about that is it's terrifying in all the right ways," he said during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I'm looking to be challenged in new ways. To be scared and excited, to be pushed."

Williams added of his 12-season run on Grey's Anatomy, "One of the beautiful things about the job that I've had for so long is the comfort it creates. So, I'm excited to do something new."

The TV hunk hung up his scrubs as Dr. Jackson Avery in May.