Nikki Sixx writes new book about life before Motley Crue

Motley Crue star Nikki Sixx has written a new memoir about his life before the group.

The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx will cover the rocker's troubled upbringing.

Born Franklin Carlton Feranna in December, 1958, he was abandoned by his father and raised by his farming grandparents.

As a teen, he took off for Hollywood and lived with his aunt and his uncle, who was the president of Capitol Records.

After a series of dead-end jobs he joined Blackie Lawless' band Sister before forming his own group, London, which morphed into Motley Crue.

"You've heard the tales of excess and debauchery," Sixx said in a statement. "All the peaks and the valleys that came with rock and roll stardom and my life in one of the world's biggest bands. This is the story that you haven't heard. The one that led up to those stories.

"It's the intimate, personal story of how an innocent Idaho farm boy with a burning dream and desire - for music, for love, and for fame - became the notorious Nikki Sixx. I believe our first 21 years have a lot to do with shaping who we become. These are my first 21, and it's my hope that they thrill and inspire you to invest in your own, biggest dreams."

The new book will be available in October.