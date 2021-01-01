Indiana Jones fans still shout out Raiders of the Lost Ark lines to Karen Allen, four decades after the release of the first film in the franchise.

The 69-year-old actress, who played Marion Ravenwood alongside Harrison Ford in Steven Spielberg's 1981 blockbuster, reveals there is one iconic line in particular from the movie that gets referenced most in public.

Speaking to HeyUGuys.com, she said, "I think it's probably, 'Indiana Jones, I always knew that one day you'd come walking back through that door'. It's kind of a classic line!"

Allen opened up on her character's introduction in the film, and reveals that was the one and only scene she was allowed to read for her audition.

"That was the only scene I was allowed to read of the film, when they had asked me to come and audition for it in Los Angeles and I did a couple of screen tests," she recalls. "I did a couple of screen tests with two different actors who were up for the role of Indy and I just fell in love with the character.

"From reading it on the page, from auditioning for it, just finding this wonderful character who's on her own and has found a way to make a living by drinking men under the table and people betting on her ability to win these matches. And what's not to love? He (Jones) walks in, he hurt her many years ago and she pops him one on the jaw, and I thought, 'This is a role I could really get behind'. I think we all want to be a little bit more like Marion, at least I know I do!"

The film is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and Allen admits she still enjoys it whenever she sees it.

"I haven't seen it often enough and I'm always pleasantly surprised at how much I enjoy it," she smiles. "You feel like it's a film you've been in and you talk about so much and have been to so many things over the years, like special screenings people have done, so I feel I know the film so intimately and I'm surprised at how much I still enjoy it when I see it. I'm just like a child watching it. I'd imagine in the way a 10 year old would watch it."

Meanwhile, Harrison Ford has just started shooting the fifth Indiana Jones movie, which will serve as his swansong for the beloved adventurer.