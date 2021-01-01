Martha Hunt pregnant

Model Martha Hunt is pregnant with her first child.

The Victoria's Secret beauty broke the happy news to her Instagram followers on Friday, when she shared two photos of her growing baby bump while posing in a bikini.

She captioned the images, "full heart... growing belly".

The child will be Hunt's first with her fiancé, photographer Jason McDonald.

Hunt was showered with well wishes from her fans and famous friends, including fellow runway star Gigi Hadid, who became a mother last summer.

"MAMA CONGRATULATIONS ANGELS @marthahunt & @j_mcd lucky lucky baby (sic)," Hadid commented.

Fellow models Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio, and Emily DiDonato also posted congratulatory messages.

Hunt and McDonald became engaged in January 2020, but had to put their wedding plans on hold amid the Covid-19 pandemic.