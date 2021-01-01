Hugh Grant dismisses rumours about his reasons for marriage

Hugh Grant has shot down rumours suggesting he only married Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein for "passport reasons".

The Notting Hill star recently discovered his personal life had become a top search topic on Google, and he decided to set the record straight.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the British actor shared a screenshot of the most popular results for the phrase, "Hugh Grant's wife", with one report stating the private couple had wed "for passport reasons".

Responding to the claim, Grant wrote, “No I didn’t, @Internet. I married her because I love her.”

The 60-year-old and Eberstein became husband and wife in 2018. They are parents to three children, while Grant also shares two older kids with his ex, Tinglan Hong.