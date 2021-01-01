Kim Kardashian credits family reality show success to sex tape leak

Kim Kardashian accepts her family reality show would "probably not" have become such a huge success had it not been for her headline-grabbing sex tape scandal.



The TV star shot to fame in 2007 when an intimate 2002 romp she had filmed with her then-boyfriend Ray J was posted online, just as Kim and her family were getting ready to launch their E! reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.



At the time, Kim was left devastated by the unauthorised release, and although it remains her biggest regret, she has acknowledged how the tabloid controversy helped to draw viewers into checking out the series, which recently wrapped following its twentieth and final season.



During a TV reunion hosted by Andy Cohen, Kim was asked if she thought Keeping Up with the Kardashians would have been a hit from the start without the attention garnered by the steamy bedroom footage, to which she replied, "Looking back, probably not.



"I think that everything happens for a reason, and I really try to, like, live like that. And every time there's something and a crazy scandal that feels like you can't breathe and, 'How are you going to get through this?' It always is a lesson.



"Even if it's a private lesson, or even if it's just something that we didn't know we had to go through."



Kim, who shares four children with estranged husband Kanye West, has long moved on from the embarrassment of the leak, but admitted she dreads the day she will have to explain the explicit footage to her kids.



"Luckily, I think that so many years have gone on, and so many things have happened positively, that it really erases that," the 40-year-old continued. "That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life. That is something that's, like, being held over my head. I try not to have any regrets, but it's probably the one thing that I wish didn't exist, and if I could erase any of the stupid things that I've done in life, that's probably it. And it's more so from being a mum than anything."