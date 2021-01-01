Anthony Ramos was rejected after auditioning for In the Heights stageshow

The In the Heights movie marked a full circle moment for star Anthony Ramos after he was rejected from the stage musical a decade ago.

The actor and singer, who plays Usnavi in the new film, has revealed he auditioned for a role in Lin-Manuel Miranda's stageshow, but failed to impress.

"I auditioned for this show when I was 19 and didn't get it," he recalled in a chat with Trevor Noah. "I eventually booked a role in it on a show that was happening in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"Then, fast forward, I was able to meet Lin, we did Hamilton, and we were able to shoot the movie 10 years from the first time I auditioned."

Meanwhile, his co-stars, Melissa Barrera and Leslie Grace, have revealed they actually auditioned for each other's role.

In a new virtual PopSugar chat with her castmate, Grace remembered, "We were swapped back and forth between Vanessa and Nina... I was going out for Nina first... and then given the sides (dialogue) for Vanessa after my second audition before the callback."

Directed by Jon M. Chu, In the Heights was released in U.S. cinemas earlier this month.