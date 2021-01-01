Kylie Jenner honours Travis Scott on Father's Day

Kylie Jenner has further fuelled speculation she's back together with Travis Scott by sharing a sweet photo of them with their daughter Stormi.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Sunday to mark the occasion with a shot of the family of three, which was taken from behind onboard a boat.

In the picture, Travis holds their now-three-year-old girl and leans into Kylie, who has her eyes closed as she appears to be puckering up for a kiss.

"happy father's day @travisscott," she captioned the sweet image. "One day isn't enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you."

The post emerges days after Kylie and Stormi joined Travis on the red carpet at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit event in New York, where the hip-hop star was being honoured for his contributions to the arts.

The event marked the first time Kylie and Travis had posed together for the cameras at a media event since the premiere of the Astroworld hitmaker's Look Mom I Can Fly documentary in August, 2019 - two months before it was revealed they had put their romance on hold and were "taking space apart".

However, they are said to have chosen to give their relationship another go earlier this year, and Travis all but confirmed the couple was back together as he saluted his family in his acceptance speech, saying, "Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you."