Nick Cannon's 'girlfriend' appears to confirm she's expecting his seventh child

Nick Cannon's rumoured girlfriend has apparently confirmed the TV star is to become a dad of seven.

Just a week after The Masked Singer host welcomed twin sons with DJ Abby De La Rosa, model Alyssa Scott shared a snap of herself with Nick posing on the beach to mark Father's Day on Sunday.

"Celebrating you today," she wrote alongside the image, which showed her displaying what appeared to be a baby bump while wearing a blue dress, with Nick - looking away but his identity clear - placing his hands gently on her stomach.

Alyssa hinted she could be pregnant back in January when she posted a photo of her tummy with the caption, "Let's all gasp together. SO EXCITED!".

However, she later deleted the post.

Zion and Zillion, Nick's twins with De La Rosa, are his second set of twins - he also shares 10-year-old son Morrocan and daughter Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, while he welcomed his fourth child, a girl named Powerful Queen, with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell in December last year.

He and Bell are also parents to a four-year-old boy named Golden.