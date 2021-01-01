Khloe Kardashian admits she's had one nose job

Khloe Kardashian has confessed to having one nose job.



The reality TV star has long been subjected to speculation about her appearance, with many articles comparing old and new photos while discussing what plastic surgery she's had done.



And during the second half of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special on Sunday night, Khloe admitted the false claims about her cosmetic surgery history are the rumours which bother her the most.



"For me, everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,'" she told host Andy Cohen. "But I've had one nose job - Dr. Raj Kanodia - and everyone gets so upset, like, 'Why don't I talk about it?'



"No one's ever asked me. You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose. I've done, sure, injections - not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."



Elsewhere in the special, Khloe revealed that she felt "so confident and secure" about her appearance when the show first began in 2007 but started becoming hard on herself after reading comments online.



"During the first couple of seasons I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself," she shared. "Then I had a think I had a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I've become insecure again. So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down."



She went on to confess that she thought her sisters Kim and Kourtney received "preferential treatment" because of their looks.



"Oh, 100 per cent. We did so many photoshoots where they would receive racks and racks of clothes and I was told by so many different stylists - I was given about two or three pieces of clothing, that's it - not to worry because I'd be in the background anyways," she said. "It was never a question. It was fact. And it was very blatant as well."