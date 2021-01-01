Bindi Irwin taking break from social media to focus on mental health

Wildlife conservationist Bindi Irwin is stepping away from social media to focus on her baby daughter and her own mental health.

The reality TV celebrity, the daughter of late beloved zookeeper Steve Irwin, will not be posting on her accounts and is also taking a break from public appearances.

"Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support," she wrote on Instagram on Monday. "I'm taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family."

Irwin uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself holding her three-month old tot, Grace Warrior, whom she shares with husband Chandler Powell.

"I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you, but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media," the 22-year-old noted.

It's not clear if she is also taking a break from her Discovery network TV show, Crikey! It's the Irwins, which has been on the air for three years.

In her Instagram post, Irwin added, "Recently, I've had many people reaching out to share their own stories of working hard to protect their mental health. Thank you for sharing and speaking your truth. To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day - I see you. These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed.

"Surround yourself with the light of people who genuinely care about you and will support you during the good times and the hard times," she continued. "Remember there are helplines available. Mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronised. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness."

On Sunday, Irwin shared a touching Father's Day tribute to her father, who died in 2006 after being pierced by a stingray's barb, for teaching her to "stand up for what I believe in and to have empathy for all living beings".

She also thanked her husband and his father: "My husband amazes me every day with his kind and steadfast heart, his love for our daughter is infinite," the star penned. "My father-in-law works tirelessly for his family and is always there with a word of encouragement. These extraordinary men inspire me and I love them so very much."