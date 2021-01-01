James Corden defends Prince Harry's decision to leave the U.K.

James Corden has defended Prince Harry's decision to leave the U.K.

Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family early last year and they have since moved to Meghan's home state of California, where they are raising their two-year-old son Archie and daughter Lilibet, who was born earlier this month.

The royal couple faced a barrage of criticism for their decision to quit the U.K. and now Harry's friend, talk show host James, has come to his defence.

"I cannot imagine any of it is easy," he told U.S. radio host Howard Stern. "But I do not think any person in such a position in his life is easy. I have never really spoken about it to him in-depth."

The former Gavin & Stacey star added that he believed Harry would be going through a tough time giving up his royal duties.

He shared that he has a fondness for the royal and still keeps in touch with him despite them living an hour and half apart in Los Angeles and Montecito.

He went on to tell the radio DJ that he knows the Duke of Sussex to be the happy person viewers saw during his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in February.

"The Harry you saw on the clip we did on the open-top bus, that to me is a great reflection of the person I know," he stated.

Harry and Meghan opened up about their decision to leave the U.K. during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, with Harry admitting racism from the tabloid press was "a large part" of it.