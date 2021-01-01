Nicolas Cage to star in Butcher's Crossing adaptation

Nicolas Cage is to star in a film adaption of John Williams' epic western novel Butcher's Crossing.



The 1960 book, which is set in the 1870s and tells the story of a Harvard student who leaves his comfortable life behind to join a buffalo-hunting expedition travelling across the Old West, is being brought to the screen by director Gabe Polsky.



In the movie, Cage will play Kansas buffalo hunter Miller, a gruff hunter and mountain man who convinces the lead character, 23-year-old Will Andrews, to join him on an expedition. It is not yet known who will play Andrews.



Discussing the Con Air star's casting, Polsky told Variety: "This is an urgent story with timeless themes - a gut-wrenching journey exploring the limits of human nature. Nick Cage is one of the most dynamic and interesting performers and to have him take on this brilliant role will be exciting."



The film, which is being shopped to buyers at this week's Cannes virtual market by sales agent and financier Altitude, will be based on a screenplay by Polsky and Liam Satre-Meloy.



It will be produced by Polsky, Molly Conners of Phiphen Pictures alongside Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Cage's Saturn Films.



"John Williams' story is strikingly cinematic and Gabe's vision for the film is the perfect fit. Additionally, it's fantastic to be working with the legendary Nick Cage whose passion and appeal is second to none," added Altitude's Clarke.



Production will get underway on the project in October.