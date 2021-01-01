Sarah Paulson felt 'trapped' doing American Horror Story: Roanoke

Sarah Paulson felt "trapped" by her contractual obligation to do American Horror Story: Roanoke.

The Ocean's 8 actress has a long-running professional relationship with producer Ryan Murphy and has starred in many of his TV projects, including eight of the nine series of his anthology show American Horror Story, as well as The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Ratched.

In a candid chat on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Paulson revealed that she wasn't happy about doing the Roanoke season in 2016 following her acclaimed portrayal of O.J. Simpson's lead prosecutor Marcia Clark in the crime miniseries earlier that year, and felt contractually bound to do it.

"I just don't care about this season at all. I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia," she said. "I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do.

"I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story. As much as it's my home and I've loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out."

Although she wasn't obligated to star in Cult the following year, she wanted to do it because of its timely themes.

"I was happy to be back for Cult but Roanoke, I kinda went kicking and screaming. I'm gonna get a call from Ryan like 'why are you saying that?'" she added.

The only season Paulson hasn't appeared in is 2019 instalment 1984, and she explained that Murphy let her do the limited series Mrs. America instead of fulfilling her contractual obligations.

"Ryan has done (me a solid) more times than I can count... He's very, very generous that way," she praised.

Paulson will be seen in the tenth season of American Horror Story - Double Feature - later this year.