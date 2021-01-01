Stanley Tucci and Issa Rae among Critics Choice Real TV Awards winners

Stanley Tucci, Issa Rae and RuPaul were among the big winners at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Monday.

The Devil Wears Prada star took home the Best Travel/Adventure Show gong for his programme Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, while Rae won the Best Short Form Series prize for Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside the Lines.

RuPaul's Drag Race shared the Best Competition Series award with The Great British Baking Show, and was the sole winner of the Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series gong too. NBC's The Voice also tied with Fox's The Masked Singer for Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety.

Other winners at the awards, which recognise excellence in non-fiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, included David Attenborough, who took home the Best Animal/Nature Show prize for Life in Colour with David Attenborough, and Padma Lakshmi, who was awarded the Best Culinary Show gong for Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.

The full list of Critics Choice Real TV Awards winners is as follows:

Best Live Show: Dancing with the Stars

Best Competition Series: RuPaul's Drag Race and The Great British Baking Show

Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series: RuPaul's Drag Race

Best Travel/Adventure Show: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Best Culinary Show: Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety: The Masked Singer and The Voice

Best Short Form Series: Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside the Lines

Best Show Host: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Unstructured Series: Deaf U

Best Structured Series: Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Female Star of the Year: Dr. Pimple Popper

Male Star of the Year: Somebody Feed Phil

Best Ongoing Documentary Series: Frontline

Best Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show: House Hunters International

Best Crime/Justice Show: I'll Be Gone in the Dark

Best Game Show: Jeopardy!

Best Animal/Nature Show: Life in Colour with David Attenborough

Best Relationship Show: Love on the Spectrum

Best Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show: Queer Eye

Best Business Show: Shark Tank

Best Limited Documentary Series: 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

Best Sports Show: 30 For 30

Best Structured Series: The Oprah Conversation.