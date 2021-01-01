Stanley Tucci and Issa Rae among Critics Choice Real TV Awards winners

- NEWS
Stanley Tucci, Issa Rae and RuPaul were among the big winners at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Monday.
The Devil Wears Prada star took home the Best Travel/Adventure Show gong for his programme Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, while Rae won the Best Short Form Series prize for Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside the Lines.
RuPaul's Drag Race shared the Best Competition Series award with The Great British Baking Show, and was the sole winner of the Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series gong too. NBC's The Voice also tied with Fox's The Masked Singer for Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety.
Other winners at the awards, which recognise excellence in non-fiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, included David Attenborough, who took home the Best Animal/Nature Show prize for Life in Colour with David Attenborough, and Padma Lakshmi, who was awarded the Best Culinary Show gong for Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.
The full list of Critics Choice Real TV Awards winners is as follows:
Best Live Show: Dancing with the Stars
Best Competition Series: RuPaul's Drag Race and The Great British Baking Show
Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series: RuPaul's Drag Race
Best Travel/Adventure Show: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Best Culinary Show: Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi
Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety: The Masked Singer and The Voice
Best Short Form Series: Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside the Lines
Best Show Host: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best Unstructured Series: Deaf U
Best Structured Series: Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Female Star of the Year: Dr. Pimple Popper
Male Star of the Year: Somebody Feed Phil
Best Ongoing Documentary Series: Frontline
Best Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show: House Hunters International
Best Crime/Justice Show: I'll Be Gone in the Dark
Best Game Show: Jeopardy!
Best Animal/Nature Show: Life in Colour with David Attenborough
Best Relationship Show: Love on the Spectrum
Best Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show: Queer Eye
Best Business Show: Shark Tank
Best Limited Documentary Series: 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
Best Sports Show: 30 For 30
Best Structured Series: The Oprah Conversation.