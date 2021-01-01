Vin Diesel gets emotional about his son's involvement in F9

Vin Diesel has revealed 'F9: The Fast Saga' director Justin Lin wanted the actor's son Vincent in the movie.

The 53-year-old star got emotional while opening up about working with his 10-year-old boy Vincent in the action blockbuster, and he explained what it meant having him involved.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', he said: "First of, it wasn't my idea, it was Justin Lin, the director.

"We've been making these movies for so long that every time one of my children were born, I was usually working on a 'Fast & Furious' movie...

"The thing I remember the most was coming home that day, because when you see the movie, it’s kind of a deep scene so Dom is in a deep state of mind.

"My son was watching me work the whole day and it wasn’t until I got home that I saw a twinkle in his eye because he had finally seen his father come home, opposed to being with Dom Toretto the whole day.”

Meanwhile, Diesel recently confirmed singer Cardi B will be back as Leysa for 'F10' after making her first appearance in the ninth movie.

He teased: "We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale. "She made it just in time. She came in 'Fast 9' just in time."

And filmmaker Lin has heaped praise on the rapper for her performance in front of the camera.

He added: "I love Cardi, you know? I mean, it's amazing she showed up and within a minute she's part of the family, right?

"And I love how when I got together with her, her and Vin were talking about the character because she's actually really embedded into the overall universe, she's been around for a long time and this is just the first time we are seeing her, so I'm really excited to explore that character of her.

"I'll work with her any day."