Nicki Minaj urges Michael B. Jordan to rename rum amid cultural appropriation accusations

Nicki Minaj has urged Michael B. Jordan to change the name of his new rum brand amid accusations of appropriating Caribbean culture.

The Black Panther star celebrated the launch of J'Ouvert rum over the weekend, but followers were quick to accuse the actor of cultural appropriation as J'Ouvert is a long-running annual street parade that celebrates Caribbean culture and is held in Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada during Carnival.

Amid the controversy, Nicki - who is from Trinidad and Tobago - weighed in on the accusations by sharing a post which explained the name's historical connections to the emancipation of slaves. In the caption, she urged the screen star to consider giving the alcoholic drink a different moniker.

"I'm sure MBJ didn't intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive (sic)," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, "but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper."

Following Nicki's post and the response from fans, Michael took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to apologise and declare that the brand will be renamed.

"I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on," he began. "Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations...

"We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologise & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of."