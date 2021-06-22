Rise of the Beasts revealed as title of new Transformers blockbuster

The new 'Transformers' movie will be titled 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'.

Paramount hosted a virtual showcase for the upcoming film yesterday (22.06.21) with director Steven Caple Jr., franchise producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in attendance where new details were revealed about the title, plot and characters.

The movie will be set in 1994 and will take place in New York and Machu Pichu, even though the central characters are based in Brooklyn.

Optimus Prime will once again be the central hero for the Transformers but there will be clashes between different tribes of alien robots. One of the breeds, referenced in the title, is known as Beast Wars.

Steven explained: "In their disguise they (take on) animal form. So ... in our film, they're these prehistoric animals that travel through time and space, and we find them here on Earth."

The upcoming film – which is set for release next year – sees the Beast War robots go to war with natural enemies the Predacons, meaning that the Autobots and Maximals must team up to save the world.

Lorenzo said: "You're going to see villains you've never seen, Autobots you've never seen, elements we've never done before.

"One of the driving decisions along the way is, 'Have we done that before?' Whether that's an action scene or a character."

Anthony also gave fans a hint of what they can expect from his character, the former military electronics expert Noah.

The 29-year-old actor said: "He's all about taking care of the people he loves. (He comes) from a lower-income home, so Noah's always hustling.

"The one thing I love about Noah is his tenacity and his heart, and his will to never quit, in spite of all the crazy things life is throwing at him.

"Then, it's amazing to see his journey when we venture out into the world, when the humans meet bots and things start to happen."