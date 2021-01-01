Jodie Comer was 'terrified about starring in Free Guy

Jodie Comer was "terrified" when she started work on 'Free Guy'.

The 28-year-old actress stars in Shawn Levy's sci-fi action flick with Ryan Reynolds but recalled being daunted by the prospect of working on a big movie for the first time in her career.

The 'Killing Eve' star said: "I just remember so vividly how terrified I was when I started the job (compared) to how I felt when I finished. I'd never done a film of this size with the calibre of people.

"I felt like a very small part of something very big, and I always had this insecurity of having come from television. I think I created this idea that film is a completely different beast when actually you walk up to set every day and you prepare in the same way."

Jodie previously had a cameo role in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' as Rey's mother and loved the "spectacular" experience of being part of the iconic sci-fi franchise.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "It was spectacular. But I had to keep that a secret for a long, long, long time."

The star explained that it was "eye-opening" to witness all the work that goes into creating the costumes in the series.

Jodie said: "Hearing the detail that goes into the makeup and the costumes, it was so eye-opening.

"Speaking about green screen and visual effects, when I got 'Star Wars', I was like, 'They'll probably be a lot that I don't see.' But these kind of figures, their mouths move and they were remote-controlled and there was so much there that you didn't have to imagine."

Jodie is also set to star in Sir Ridley Scott's historical drama 'The Last Duel' and likes the "fully fleshed out" stories provided by films.

She said: "I think what I'm really enjoying about film is it's very different experience than television in that you have a fully fleshed out thing in front of you that you can really dive into the material and know where you are from beginning to end, which is a new experience."