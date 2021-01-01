Paris Hilton: 'I'm more interested in babies than making billions these days'

Paris Hilton is now "more interested" in having a baby than becoming a billionaire.



The 40-year-old star insisted in her This Is Paris documentary - which was filmed two years ago and is now available on YouTube - that she was motivated by money, but now her stance has changed.



Explaining why she doesn't want to make one billion dollars anymore, she told the Just for Variety podcast: "It was such a goal of mine before because I wasn't happy in my personal life.



"And also just going through what I went through, I always saw money as freedom and independence, and not being controlled. And I think that's why I just had that as my focus in life. And now that I am so incredibly happy and in love in my personal life I'm not really interested in billions anymore. I'm more interested in babies."



The heiress got engaged to Carter Reum earlier this year and not only will all their preparations for their big day feature in her new reality TV series, Paris in Love, she's also confirmed their nuptials will be part of the show too.



"We just started shooting our new show, Paris in Love, on Peacock and we're shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party. There's a lot," she revealed. "So I'm really excited to share that with all my fans."



When asked whether or not the wedding itself will be televised, she confirmed: "Yes."



The Stars are Blind hitmaker teased her wedding will be "something magical and fun" and her beloved pet dog will be involved in the ceremony.



She said: "You know, I'm not your traditional bride. There has to be my little Chihuahua, Diamond Baby."



Paris hailed Carter as her "Prince Charming" and insisted she'd never met anyone like him before.



Asked how it felt to have his support, she added: "You're going to make me cry asking a question like that. I've never met a man like this in my life.



"I've never been with someone who loves and supports me so much, and lifts me up, and isn't intimidated. (He) is just my best friend and my Prince Charming all rolled into one."