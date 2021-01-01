Cher keen to cast unknown in biopic

Cher wants to give an unknown actress their big break by casting them in her planned biopic.

The Believe superstar announced plans to turn her life story into a major movie project as she celebrated her 75th birthday last month, and although the casting process has yet to begin, she has a few thoughts about the ideal leading lady.

"We (she and the film's producers) were talking about it yesterday, and we're just trying to think of (actors)," she told the Just for Variety podcast. "I said, 'I don't think we know her yet.'"

Universal Pictures bosses have recruited Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth to pen the script for the biopic, which will be produced by Judy Craymer - the brains behind ABBA musical and movie Mamma Mia! - and Gary Goetzman.

Cher has a working relationship with each of the creatives involved - she previously starred in Roth's film Suspect, and featured in Craymer and Goetzman's 2018 Mamma Mia! sequel.

However, the singer and actress has no idea how much of a say she'll actually have in the finished product.

"I know the people so I'm sure they'll... listen to things I have to say. But it doesn't mean I'm going to get the final cut," she insisted.

A projected release date for the biopic has yet to be set.