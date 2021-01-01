Alec Baldwin is 'struggling' with obsessive-compulsive disorder

Alec Baldwin is "really seriously" struggling with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

The 30 Rock star detailed his battle on the latest episode of his podcast, What's One More, as he interviewed America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel, who also has the condition, and explained his symptoms have worsened over the years.

"OCD is something I personally struggle with," Alec said. "I'm grateful to Howie for opening up at a time when few people were talking about this publicly, and there was even more of a stigma about OCD and mental health than there is today. It's through empathy, understanding and being kinder to one another, that we can finally remove the stigma and change the narrative."

Alec went on to ask Howie about the origins of his OCD, saying, "Is germaphobia the only way that OCD was expressed, and what was the beginnings of when you started to track that and sense that (sic)? Because I'm going through this myself now. I am, like really seriously."

For Mandel, who also suffers from anxiety and depression, the disorder leads him to repetitive actions such as washing his hands over and over and re-checking that doors are locked.

Hilaria Baldwin, who co-hosts the podcast with her husband of nine years, admitted it's become a "very personal" issue for the couple.

"(We're) still very new to the journey of understanding what OCD is," she shared, "but we're learning that by being open about our challenges, we find a community where we realise we are not so alone, and we can be a part of paving the way for more people to seek help."

After the episode dropped on Tuesday, Hilaria shared an Instagram post praising Alec's "bravery" for talking about the issue publicly.

"It is through opening up that we allow others the opportunity to understand us better, support us better, and potentially be inspired to open up as well," she wrote.